Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Mercer International by 3.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.