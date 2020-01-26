Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $95.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.98. 14,270,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,390. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

