Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives $262.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.00. 22,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.59. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 15.76.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after acquiring an additional 357,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

