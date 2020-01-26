Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $296.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MLAB. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.67.

MLAB stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.00. 22,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.59. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

