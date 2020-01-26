M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

