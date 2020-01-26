MinexCoin (MNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $231,886.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $231,886.00 and approximately $39,165.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.03207659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,528,600 coins and its circulating supply is 6,144,811 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

