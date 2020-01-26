Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,271,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 799% from the previous session’s volume of 2,366,590 shares.The stock last traded at $0.97 and had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

