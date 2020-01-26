Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
Several research firms have recently commented on MG. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Mistras Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 45,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,215. The company has a market cap of $373.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.95.
In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.
