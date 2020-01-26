Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MG. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 45,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,215. The company has a market cap of $373.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $192.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

