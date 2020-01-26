Mizuho Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $123.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXN. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $130.52. 5,606,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

