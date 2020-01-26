Monolith (TKN) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Monolith has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $24,833.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.98 or 0.05647425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033599 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

