Mooncoin (MOON) One Day Volume Tops $12.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 153.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00655692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,427,491,948 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

