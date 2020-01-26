Morgan Stanley Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $48.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 577,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,302. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $4,123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

