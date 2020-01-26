Morgan Stanley Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $142.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.58. 697,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,642. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

