Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $125.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

