Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 517,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $276.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $160.02 and a 52-week high of $283.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.78.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

