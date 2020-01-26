Myriad (XMY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,017.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $1,017.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,717,086,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.