National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given $41.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. National Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $41.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
National Bankshares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.