National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given $41.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. National Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $41.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.