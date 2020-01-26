National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

National General stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 192,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. National General has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $104,417.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National General by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of National General in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of National General by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

