National Vision’s (EYE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

National Vision stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 334.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. National Vision has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $38.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Taylor purchased 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,964,000 after buying an additional 132,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,496,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 280,620 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Vision by 1.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 4.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,122,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in National Vision by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

