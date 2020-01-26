Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) Trading Up 4.2%

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 347,066 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.10.

About Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML)

Navarre Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Stawell Corridor gold and Western Victoria copper projects located in western Victoria; and the Tandarra gold project in central Victoria.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Navarre Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navarre Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.