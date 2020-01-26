Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 1,674,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,808. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Navient by 80.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navient by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 880,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Navient by 331.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

