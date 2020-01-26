NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 248 ($3.26).

NCC opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.83) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.77 million and a P/E ratio of 44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

