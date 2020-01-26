NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 874,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,204. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,233.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,947.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

