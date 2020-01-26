Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.11

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.35. Net Element shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1,250 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Net Element alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Net Element Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.