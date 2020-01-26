Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce sales of $5.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.77 billion and the lowest is $5.71 billion. Netflix reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $24.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $24.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.94 billion to $29.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $353.16. 17,647,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

