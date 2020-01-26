New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 22,943 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of L3Harris worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $224.50.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

