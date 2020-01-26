New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 32,991 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $62,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Eaton by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eaton by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4,241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 137,585 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of ETN opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

