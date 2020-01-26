New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,532 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $76,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $182,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 126,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $110,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $98,020,000 after acquiring an additional 148,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.44. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

