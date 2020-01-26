New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,900 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Biogen worth $90,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

