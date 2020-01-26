New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,574,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 472,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.82.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $309.39 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.93, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

