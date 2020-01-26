Nexo (NEXO) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $59.58 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, Bitbns and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Allbit, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

