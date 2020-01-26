Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.
Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Nextdecade has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $637.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -0.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
About Nextdecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.