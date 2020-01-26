Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Nextdecade has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $637.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -0.20.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

