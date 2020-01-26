NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.69% of NIC worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NIC stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. NIC’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.