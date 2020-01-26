Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

