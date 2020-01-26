Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,892,000 after buying an additional 1,111,475 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,687,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,021,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

