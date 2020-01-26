Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $50.06 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

