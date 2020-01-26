Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. UBS Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,937. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Nordstrom has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $12,107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.