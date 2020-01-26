Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 879.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Shares of NSYS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.