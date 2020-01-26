Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,790. The company has a market cap of $344.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

