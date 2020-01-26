Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NVAX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 10,190,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,915. The company has a market cap of $246.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

