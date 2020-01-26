NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $250.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

