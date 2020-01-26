OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.90 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00033209 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market cap of $113.82 million and $81.90 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.63 or 0.05609228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011679 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.