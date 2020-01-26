Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.64%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. Insiders have bought a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

