Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ORI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 2,334,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,995. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

