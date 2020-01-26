Omni Market Capitalization Achieves $651,076.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00013509 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $651,076.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00656788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007574 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,813 coins and its circulating supply is 562,497 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

