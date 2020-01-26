OneLedger Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, UEX, Hotbit and BitForex. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $464,368.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.05546303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00127262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,745,974 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinEx, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.