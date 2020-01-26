Orbitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $828,880.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.01302359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052363 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00209455 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001927 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

