O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $460.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $493.07.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $430.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $331.34 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,652 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,738. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

