Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,205. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $420.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

