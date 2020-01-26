Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of OXLC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 784,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.96%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 222.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 113,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.